2011年 10月 24日

Mexican stocks up on euro zone, U.S. economic hopes

MEXICO CITY Oct 24 Mexican stocks rose on Monday on hopes European leaders were nearing a solution to the debt crisis and after an earnings report by equipment maker Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N) eased fears of a U.S. recession.

The IPC stock index .MXX added 1.09 percent to 35,405 points, continuing an upward move after rallying on Friday.

