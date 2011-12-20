版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 20日 星期二 22:44 BJT

Mexico's stocks rise on upbeat US housing data

MEXICO CITY Dec 20 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Tuesday after data showed U.S. housing starts in November hit a 1 1/2 year high, bolstering hopes Mexico's top trading partner's economy was recovering.

The IPC stock index gained 1.19 percent to 36,008 points as it headed toward a nearly 6 percent drop for the year.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐