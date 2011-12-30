版本:
Mexican stocks end year down 3.8 percent

MEXICO CITY Dec 30 Mexican stocks ended a year marked by wild swings in the red on Friday. Fears of a widening euro zone debt crisis and a global slowdown pushed stocks down 3.8 percent for the year.

With volume low, the IPC stock index fell 0.29 in its final session to 37,077 points.

