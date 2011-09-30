版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 30日 星期五 21:50 BJT

Mexico stocks fall on global slowdown worries

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 The Mexican stock market .MXX fell on Friday as China's manufacturing shrank, stoking fears the global economy was slowing.

The IPC stock index dropped 0.83 percent to 33,407 points, falling as much as 1.3 percent to 33,223 points during the session.

Shares of Mexican cement maker Cemex (CMXCPO.MX) fell more than 4 percent shortly after the opening bell on lingering concerns about the company's exposure to future foreign exchange fluctuations.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

