Mexico stocks surge 4 pct as rebound gains steam

MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexican stocks surged on Thursday after mildly encouraging U.S. jobs data helped ease fears of another U.S. recession and investors stepped in to sweep up shares battered by the recent market rout.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 4.05 percent to 33,523 points, tracking a sharp rebound on Wall Street. The IPC is heading for its best one-day percentage gain since at least mid-July 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

