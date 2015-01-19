Mexico bourse sees 9 share offerings in 2015-official

MEXICO CITY Jan 19 Mexico's stock market expects to see at least nine share offerings this year, a senior stock exchange official said on Monday.

The exchange has received filings from nine companies, which include plans for initial public offerings and secondary share offerings, said Jose Manuel Allende, the stock exchange's deputy director general in charge of planning and promotion.

He said three or four more companies were looking at the possibility of listing shares but they had not yet filed any notifications with the bourse. Mexico saw a record year of share offerings in 2013, but issues fell sharply last year. (Reporting by Cyntia Barrera; Editing by Dave Graham)