Mexican stocks surge to record high

MEXICO CITY May 7 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Monday to a record high, fueled by a 5 percent gain in shares of billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil following news last week that regulators revoked a nearly $1 billion dollar fine.

The IPC stock index rose 1.58 percent to 40,030, its highest ever.

