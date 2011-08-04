Mexico peso blows past 12/dlr, stocks tumble

MEXICO CITY Aug 4 Mexico's peso sank to its weakest since March and broke the psychological 12-per-dollar level on Thursday as investors dumped riskier assets around the world.
The peso MXN=MEX01 weakened past its 200-day simple moving average around 11.97 per dollar, setting off stop losses that took the peso to as low as 12.1349 per dollar.
The currency snapped back to trade at 12.0075 per dollar, 1.6 percent weaker.
The IPC stock index .MXX shed 3.65 percent to 33,224 points after blowing through key support levels. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
