Mexico stocks extend losses to 11-month low

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks hit their lowest in more than 11 months on Monday and were heading toward their steepest one-day slump since March 2009 after a downgrade of U.S. debt deepened fears of a U.S. recession.
The IPC stock index .MXX lost 4.38 percent to 32,221 points, its lowest since Sept. 1, 2010. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: