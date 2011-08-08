版本:
Mexico stocks extend losses to 11-month low

MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks hit their lowest in more than 11 months on Monday and were heading toward their steepest one-day slump since March 2009 after a downgrade of U.S. debt deepened fears of a U.S. recession.

The IPC stock index .MXX lost 4.38 percent to 32,221 points, its lowest since Sept. 1, 2010. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

