版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 9日 星期二 02:26 BJT

Mexico stocks slump near 6 pct to 11-month low

MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks hit their lowest in more than 11 months on Monday after a downgrade of U.S. debt spurred a global sell-off and one of the worst local market routs in more than two years.

The IPC stock index .MXX lost 5.84 percent to 31,730 points, its lowest since Sept. 1, 2010. The IPC was heading for its worst one-day percentage loss since January 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐