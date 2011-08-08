Mexico stocks slump near 6 pct to 11-month low

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
MEXICO CITY Aug 8 Mexican stocks hit their lowest in more than 11 months on Monday after a downgrade of U.S. debt spurred a global sell-off and one of the worst local market routs in more than two years.
The IPC stock index .MXX lost 5.84 percent to 31,730 points, its lowest since Sept. 1, 2010. The IPC was heading for its worst one-day percentage loss since January 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
