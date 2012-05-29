Mexican stocks rise sharply on China stimulus hope, Greece

BRIEF-Wesdome Gold Mines qtrly basic income per share C$0.02
* Wesdome announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and reserve and resource update
MEXICO CITY May 29 Mexican shares gained sharply on Tuesday as U.S. investors returned from holiday more optimistic after polls showed pro-bailout candidates leading ahead of Greek elections.
The IPC stock index gained 1.03 percent to 38,029 percent led by America Movil and Wal-Mart de Mexico up 0.77 and 1.49 respectively. News that China appeared to be on track to unleash more stimulus also supported global stocks.
* Releases fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 22 Elementia Sab De Cv * Elementia announces fourth quarter 2016 results * Q4 revenue $5.45 billion Further company coverage: