公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 30日 星期三

Mexican stocks rise sharply on China stimulus hope, Greece

MEXICO CITY May 29 Mexican shares gained sharply on Tuesday as U.S. investors returned from holiday more optimistic after polls showed pro-bailout candidates leading ahead of Greek elections.

The IPC stock index gained 1.03 percent to 38,029 percent led by America Movil and Wal-Mart de Mexico up 0.77 and 1.49 respectively. News that China appeared to be on track to unleash more stimulus also supported global stocks.

