Mexican shares fall on U.S. jobs data, euro zone woes

MEXICO CITY May 31 Mexican shares fell sharply on Thursday after disappointing job data from the United States spurred concerns about a slow economic recovery, while the euro zone's debt troubles weighed.

Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index shed 1 percent to 37,688 points. Losses also followed a poll that showed a surge in support for the leftist presidential candidate ahead of a July 1 vote.

