版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 2日 星期三 22:45 BJT

Mexican stocks rise 1.03 pct, following fiscl cliff deal in U.S.

MEXICO CITY Jan 2 Mexico's IPC stock index rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday, as investors welcomed the news of a last-minute "fiscal cliff" deal in the U.S Congress on Tuesday night.

The index was up 1.03 percent in early morning trading.
