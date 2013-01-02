UPDATE 1-Mexican stocks hit life high on U.S. fiscal cliff deal

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - April 14
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
By Gabriel Stargardter
MEXICO CITY Jan 2 Mexico's IPC stock index rose more than 1 percent on Wednesday to reach all-time highs as investors welcomed the news of a last-minute "fiscal cliff" deal in the U.S Congress on Tuesday night.
The index was up 1.24 percent at 44,249.59 points in early morning trading, tracking similar gains in the S&P 500, up 2.02 percent, the Dow Jones, up 1.94 percent, and the Nasdaq, up 2.5 percent.
Brazil's Bovespa index rose nearly 3 percent.
"Locally there is nothing," said Gerardo Roman, head of stock trading at Actinver brokerage in Mexico City. "All of this is on the United States and the belief that we avoided catastrophe."
The U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal, which was passed after much partisan wrangling in Washington, prevents huge spending cuts and tax hikes that could have pushed the world's largest economy back into recession.
April 14 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Verizon Communications Inc is considering making a buyout offer for Straight Path Communications Inc which would top AT&T Inc's $1.25 billion bid, people familiar with the matter said.
* Expects to drill two exploration wells on shallow water block during 2018 timeframe