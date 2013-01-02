版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 3日 星期四 05:06 BJT

Mexican stocks close up 1.37 pct at new record high

MEXICO CITY Jan 2 Mexico's IPC stock index closed at a record high on Wednesday, as investors cheered a last-minute U.S. "fiscal cliff" deal on Tuesday.

The index ended the day up 1.37 percent at 44,304.17 points, its biggest single-day gain since late June.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐