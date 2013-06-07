版本:
Mexican stocks rise more than 1 pct after US jobs data

MEXICO CITY, June 7 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Friday after data showed U.S. hiring rose in May but the pace of growth was not seen to be at a strong enough pace to push the Federal Reserve to scale back its monetary stimulus.

The IPC stock index rose 1.2 percent to 41,065 points.
