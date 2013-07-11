版本:
2013年 7月 11日

Mexico's IPC stock index gains more than 1 percent

MEXICO CITY, July 11 Mexico's benchmark IPC stock index gained 1.29 percent in morning trading on Thursday, encouraged by comments on Wednesday from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that reduced expectations that the U.S. central bank's monetary stimulus program would be cut soon.

The index was up to 40,513.53 at 8:35 a.m. local time.
