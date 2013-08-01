版本:
2013年 8月 2日

Mexican stocks rise sharply to over 2-month high

MEXICO CITY Aug 1 Mexican stocks climbed sharply on Thursday to their highest in more than two months, helped by data showing solid factory sentiment in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

The IPC stocks index rose 2.07 percent to 41,682 points, its highest intraday level since May 20.

