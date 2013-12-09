版本:
Mexican stocks rise sharply on energy reform optimsim

MEXICO CITY Dec 9 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Monday as key senate committees neared a vote on a bill to open up state-run energy industries to greater private investment.

The IPC stock index rose 1.27 percent to 42,456 points, heading back close to its highest levels since August.

