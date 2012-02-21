版本:
Mexico's IPC slips after Monday's gains

MEXICO CITY Feb 21 Mexico's IPC stock index fell 0.50 percent to 38,103 in early Tuesday trading, dragged down by shares of Genomma Lab after the company announced plans to buy Prestige Brands Holdings Inc .

Shares of the company slipped more than 5 percent.

The index had added about 1 percent in the last session.

