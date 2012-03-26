Mexico's IPC stock index hits record high

MEXICO CITY, March 26, Mexican shares set a new all-time high on Monday supported by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's comments signaling a continuation of easy monetary policy in the United States.

Mexico's IPC stock index rose 1.5 percent to touch 38,942 points, breaking a record high set on Jan. 3, 2011. The index has gained about 5 percent so far this year aided by a recovering U.S. economy.