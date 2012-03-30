版本:
Mexican shares rise on euro zone optimism, US data

MEXICO CITY, March 30 Mexican shares rose on Friday after data showed the U.S. economy still on the road to recovery, while euro zone finance ministers raised the lending ceiling for the currency bloc's two bailout funds. Mexico's IPC stock index gained 1.05 percent to 39,535 points and is set to end the quarter up about 6.5 percent.

