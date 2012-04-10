版本:
Mexico's IPC falls on global economic concern

MEXICO CITY, April 10 Mexican stocks fell on Tuesday over renewed concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis and soft Chinese import data fueled concern about lessening demand from a top world consumer. The IPC stock index slipped as much as 1.13 percent to 38,984 points, retreating from record highs it reached last week.

