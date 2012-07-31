版本:
2012年 8月 1日 星期三 02:58 BJT

Mexico shares decline as market awaits Fed meet outcome

MEXICO CITY, July 31 Mexican shares fell on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of the Federal Reserve Board's two-day meeting on hopes the bank will provide more stimulus that could lift riskier assets.

Mexico's IPC stock index declined as much as 1 percent to 40,917.54 points. Homebuilder Urbi plunged 10.8 percent, falling for a second session after it reported second quarter losses.

