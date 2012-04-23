版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 23日 星期一 21:45 BJT

Mexican shares fall on Walmex, euro zone

MEXICO CITY, April 23 Mexican shares fell sharply on Monday, hurt by a steep drop in shares at Wal-Mart de Mexico and growing concern about the euro zone debt crisis.

The IPC stock index slipped more than 3 percent before paring losses to trade down about 2.3 percent at 38,454 points.

