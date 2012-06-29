版本:
2012年 6月 29日

Mexican shares jump 1.4 percent on EU agreement

MEXICO CITY, June 29 Mexico's IPC stock index jumped on Friday after euro zone leaders agreed to use rescue funds to stabilize bond markets and the region's banks. The index gained as much as 1.46 percent to 40,316 points in early trading, extending a five-session rally.

