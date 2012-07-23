版本:
中国
2012年 7月 23日

Mexican stocks fall sharply on Spain jitters

MEXICO CITY, July 23 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Monday to a one-week low as concerns that Spain may need an international bailout weighed on riskier assets around the world. Mexico IPC stock index fell 1.04 percent to 40,384 points.

