版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 28日 星期六 02:22 BJT

Mexican shares hit record intraday high on stimulus hopes

MEXICO CITY, July 27 Mexican shares gained sharply on Friday reaching a record high, bolstered by hopes that the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank will provide further economic stimulus.

Mexico's IPC stock index advanced as much as 1.15 percent to 41,450.39 points, hitting an intraday record high. Mexican copper miner and railroad operator Grupo Mexico jumped 4.03 percent, ahead of the release of its quarterly earnings.



更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐