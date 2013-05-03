版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 3日 星期五 21:39 BJT

Mexican stocks jump 1 percent on U.S. payrolls data

MEXICO CITY May 3 Mexican stocks rose on Friday, jumping to their highest since last week after stronger-than-expected employment data for April in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner.

The IPC stock index jumped 1.11 percent to 42,556.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐