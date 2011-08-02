Mexico stocks slide over 2 pct on US economy fears

BRIEF-Kitov announces settlement agreement with minority shareholder of recently acquired Tyrnovo
MEXICO CITY Aug 2 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as weak U.S. consumer spending data and concerns about a U.S. debt downgrade suggested slowing growth in the United States could drag Mexico down as well.
The IPC stock index .MXX shed 2.16 percent to 34,957 points, blowing through support at its 50-day simple moving average, its one-year exponential moving average and the psychological 35,000-points level. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Kirin Holdings Co Ltd plans to buy Mandalay Brewery of Myanmar for an estimated several hundred million yen - Nikkei
* Hongkong Meisheng Culture Company Ltd reports 6.9 percent stake in JAKKS Pacific Inc as of February 2, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kbHqIp) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)