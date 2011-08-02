Mexico stocks slide over 2 pct on US economy fears

MEXICO CITY Aug 2 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as weak U.S. consumer spending data and concerns about a U.S. debt downgrade suggested slowing growth in the United States could drag Mexico down as well.

The IPC stock index .MXX shed 2.16 percent to 34,957 points, blowing through support at its 50-day simple moving average, its one-year exponential moving average and the psychological 35,000-points level. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)