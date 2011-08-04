版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 4日 星期四 22:03 BJT

Mexican stocks fall more than 1 pct

MEXICO CITY Aug 4 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday, trading at their cheapest since last October, as fears about slowing global growth and a widening debt crisis in Europe pushed investors around the world to dump equities.

The IPC stock index .MXX shed 1.25 percent to 34,050 points. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

