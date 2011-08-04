Mexican stocks fall more than 1 pct

BRIEF-Softbank near first closing of $100 bln tech fund - Bloomberg
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources
MEXICO CITY Aug 4 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday, trading at their cheapest since last October, as fears about slowing global growth and a widening debt crisis in Europe pushed investors around the world to dump equities.
The IPC stock index .MXX shed 1.25 percent to 34,050 points. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Softbank near first closing of $100 billion tech fund - Bloomberg, citing sources
BUENOS AIRES/SAO PAULO, Feb 9 When Argentina launched a tax amnesty program last year to bring billions of dollars back into the country, it found support from an unlikely corner: the banks whose clients had stashed money abroad.