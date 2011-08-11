Mexico stocks up 3 pct, head for best day in 2 years

BRIEF-Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
* Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexican stocks surged on Thursday and were heading for their best session in two years as U.S. stocks rebounded sharply from the steep losses since the beginning of last week.
The IPC stock index .MXX rose 3.05 percent to 33,201 points, on track to post its best one-day percentage gain since mid-July 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
* Forterra announces acquisition of Royal Enterprises America's business
* Says under a settlement and license agreement executed by parties, ancestry has agreed to pay DNA Genotek a settlement fee of $12.5 million
Feb 6 Rig contractor Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc reported a profit, compared with a year-ago loss, when it recorded a charge of $499 million.