Mexico stocks up 3 pct, head for best day in 2 years

MEXICO CITY Aug 11 Mexican stocks surged on Thursday and were heading for their best session in two years as U.S. stocks rebounded sharply from the steep losses since the beginning of last week.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 3.05 percent to 33,201 points, on track to post its best one-day percentage gain since mid-July 2009. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

