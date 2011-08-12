Mexican stocks fall sharply after rebound

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY Aug 12 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Friday as investors cashed in on a rebound this week from the market's lowest levels since August 2010.
Concerns of another recession in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, have been weighing on stocks.
The IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.09 percent to 33,224 points as big sell orders overwhelmed low volume, local traders said. Mexico's market, often closely tied to Wall Street, fell even as U.S. stocks held gains. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.