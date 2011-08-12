版本:
Mexican stocks fall sharply after rebound

MEXICO CITY Aug 12 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Friday as investors cashed in on a rebound this week from the market's lowest levels since August 2010.

Concerns of another recession in the United States, Mexico's top trading partner, have been weighing on stocks.

The IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.09 percent to 33,224 points as big sell orders overwhelmed low volume, local traders said. Mexico's market, often closely tied to Wall Street, fell even as U.S. stocks held gains. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

