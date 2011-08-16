版本:
2011年 8月 16日

Mexican stocks fall on EU growth, debt worries

MEXICO CITY Aug 16 Mexican stocks sank on Tuesday as global stock markets fell on weak European growth data and skepticism that a meeting of German and French leaders will ease concerns about the EU debt crisis.

The IPC stock index .MXX shed 1.17 percent to 33,504 points. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

