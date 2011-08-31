版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 8月 31日 星期三 22:28 BJT

Mexican stocks gain after U.S. factory orders data

MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 (Reuters) Mexico's stocks extended gains on Wednesday after U.S. data showed that factory orders rose more than expected in July.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose 1.02 percent to 35,506.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐