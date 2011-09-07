版本:
Mexico stocks rise after German court ruling

MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexican stocks rose on Wednesday helped by fears easing over Europe's debt crisis after Germany's top court ruled against lawsuits blocking its country's bailout participation.

The IPC stock index .MXX added 1.27 percent to 34,875 points.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

