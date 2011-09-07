Mexico stocks rise after German court ruling

BRIEF-Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MEXICO CITY, Sept 7 Mexican stocks rose on Wednesday helped by fears easing over Europe's debt crisis after Germany's top court ruled against lawsuits blocking its country's bailout participation.
The IPC stock index .MXX added 1.27 percent to 34,875 points.
(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)
* Imperial amends senior credit facility covenants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 10 Amazon.com Inc warned on Friday that government actions to bolster domestic companies against foreign competition could hurt its business, in a possible reference to U.S. President Donald Trump's "America First" agenda.
* Kincora completes private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: