版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 11日 星期二 01:25 BJT

Mexican stocks rise sharply on euro zone pledge

MEXICO CITY Oct 10 Mexican stocks rose sharply on Monday to their highest in over a week after a renewed pledge by France and Germany to tackle the euro zone debt crisis supported bids for riskier assets around the world.

The IPC stock index .MXX rose 2 percent to 33,666 points, the highest since September 30. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐