Mexico stocks fall on euro zone worries

MEXICO CITY Oct 17 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Monday as pessimism deepened over the euro zone debt crisis after Germany's finance minister said a resolution would not be in store during next week's European Summit.

The IPC stock index .MXX dropped 2.19 percent to 34,086 points after making its biggest one-week jump this year in percentage terms in a five-day rally. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

