版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 22日 星期六 03:15 BJT

Mexican stocks surge 2 pct ahead of EU summit

MEXICO CITY Oct 21 Mexican stocks surged ahead of the close on Friday as investors bet a weekend summit of European policymakers will work toward beefing up a rescue fund.

The IPC stock index .MXX gained 2.05 percent to 35,103 points. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐