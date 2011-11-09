版本:
Mexican stocks fall on Italian debt worries

MEXICO CITY Nov 9 Mexican stocks slid on Wednesday as fears about Italian borrowing costs grew, stoking concern the country could need a bailout that would overwhelm the already pressed euro zone.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX fell 1.85 percent to 36,660 points following four sessions of gains. The index dropped as much as 2 percent during this session.

(Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

