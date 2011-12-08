版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 9日 星期五 02:14 BJT

Mexican stocks slump on ECB bond purchase caution

MEXICO CITY Dec 8 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday after the head of the European Central Bank dashed market hopes when expressed caution about stepping up bond purchases to ease the euro zone debt crisis.

The IPC stock index shed 1.13 percent to 36,635 points.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐