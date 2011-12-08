Mexican stocks slump on ECB bond purchase caution

BRIEF-Performance Sports reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
MEXICO CITY Dec 8 Mexican stocks fell sharply on Thursday after the head of the European Central Bank dashed market hopes when expressed caution about stepping up bond purchases to ease the euro zone debt crisis.
The IPC stock index shed 1.13 percent to 36,635 points.
* Performance Sports Group reaches settlement with Q30 Sports
* Indexes up: Dow 0.48 pct, S&P 0.36 pct, Nasdaq 0.33 pct (Updates with volume, week ahead details)
* Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc files for common stock offering of up to $10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2l2Tdb8 Further company coverage: