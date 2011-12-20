版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 12月 21日 星期三 03:57 BJT

Mexican stocks up on US, European economic data

MEXICO CITY Dec 20 Mexican stocks extended gains on Tuesday tracking advances on Wall Street and reaching a session high in low volume trading bolstered by upbeat U.S. and European economic data.

The IPC stock index rose 2.2 percent to 36,373 as the index headed toward a nearly six percent drop for the year. America Movil added 1.86 percent, leading gains.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐