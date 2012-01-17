版本:
Mexico's IPC falls, America Movil leads declines

MEXICO CITY Jan 17 Mexico's IPC stock index slipped on Tuesday, led by declines in America Movil .

The index dropped as much as 1 percent to 36,533 points. Telecommunications giant America Movil dragged downward the index, falling 1.57 percent to hit a near one-month intraday low.

