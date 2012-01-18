版本:
Mexican stocks gain on IMF funding hopes

MEXICO CITY Jan 18 Mexican stocks rose on Wednesday due to optimism over the International Monetary Fund's desire to significantly increase lending to heavily indebted euro zone nations.

Mexico's IPC stock index added 1.16 percent to 37,029 recovering losses from the last session.

