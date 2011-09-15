版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 16日 星期五

Mexico stocks rise as ECB move eases EU fears

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 Mexican stocks rose on Thursday after the European Central Bank and other central banks moved to boost European bank funding.

Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX added 1.28 percent to 35,101 points, tracking gains on Wall Street. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

