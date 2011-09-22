版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 22日 星期四 22:07 BJT

Mexico stocks sink on global economic outlook

MEXICO CITY, Sept 22 Mexican stocks extended losses on Thursday, falling sharply as global recession fears spooked investors. Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX sunk as much as 4 percent to 32,654 points. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐