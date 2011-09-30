版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 1日 星期六 02:36 BJT

Mexico stocks fall on fears of global economic slump

MEXICO CITY, Sept 30 The Mexican stock market .MXX fell sharply on Friday as investors continued to flee riskier assets after weak economic data from China, the United States and Germany fanned fears of a global economic slowdown.

The IPC stock index dropped 2.19 percent to 33,686 points. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐