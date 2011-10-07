版本:
Mexican stocks rise on U.S. jobs data

MEXICO CITY Oct 7 Mexican stocks rose on Friday after better-than-expected U.S. employment data eased fears that the United States, Mexico's biggest trading partner, is slipping into a recesssion.

The IPC stock index .MXX gained 1.07 percent to 33,617 points. (Reporting by Rachel Uranga)

