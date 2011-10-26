Mexican stocks rise led by American Movil

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 26 Mexico's IPC stock index .MXX rose on Wednesday led by gains from telecommunications giant American Movil (AMXL.MX) and retailer Wal-Mart Mexico WALMEXV.MX as investors eyed the ongoing European Summit.

The index added as much as 1.1 percent to 35,678 points while America Movil gained 0.9 percent and Wal-Mart advanced 1.1 percent.