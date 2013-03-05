UPDATE 1-MGEX to cut trading hours in wheat, indexes from Apr. 8

March 5 The Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX) will reduce trading hours for futures and options in its hard red spring wheat and agricultural index contracts effective Monday, April 8, pending a review by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the exchange said on Tuesday.

MGEX said the change was prompted by customer requests and by the desire to keep trading hours roughly in line with its larger rival CME Group, which lists the other two U.S. wheat contracts, hard red winter wheat and soft red winter wheat.

The CME announced earlier on Tuesday that it will pare its nearly non-stop trading cycle for grains and oilseeds following complaints from traders that it hurt liquidity.

"We feel it is important to keep the U.S. wheat contracts all trading at similar times. Additionally, we wanted to respond to market participants' requests in conjunction with the changes being made at the CME," said MGEX spokeswoman Jesse Bartz.

MGEX said electronic trading in spring wheat would be open Sunday through Friday from 7:00 p.m. to 7:45 a.m. central time (CDT/2400 GMT-1245 GMT). After a break between 7:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m., electronic trading and open outcry options trading will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., the exchange said in a release.

The daily settlement time will remain unchanged at 1:15 p.m.

New trading hours for the exchange's five agricultural index contracts will be 7:00 p.m. through 1:45 p.m. central time, Sunday through Friday.

MGEX spring wheat and agricultural index contracts currently trade Sunday through Friday from 5:00 p.m. to 2:15 p.m.

Trading hours for apple juice concentrate futures and options will remain unchanged, from 7:00 a.m. through 1:10 p.m. Monday through Friday.